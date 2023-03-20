Jay Select Board reviews warrant for annual town meeting in April

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on March 13, Town Clerk Ronda Palmer presented the 31 warrant articles that will be available for Jay residents to vote on at the Jay Community Building on April 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents will also be voting to elect two Selectpersons, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor, two RSU 73 School Board members, and the Trustees for the Jay Village Water District and the North Jay Water District.

The annual town meeting will be performed by a ballot vote with the polls open all day, rather than a town hall style meeting.

As a part of the Maine Development Foundation application for the Northern Border Regional Commission Grant, Pixelle Specialty Solutions sent the board a letter of support and recognized the Town of Jay’s economic development efforts. NBRC is a Federal-State partnership designed to help smaller towns with economic and community development, and Pixelle has agreed to provide a $5,000 cash match for the town to use towards these efforts.

“We commend you for working diligently, in the face of adversity, to initiate these important endeavors,” writes Eric Hanson, Vice President and General Manager of Pixelle Specialty Solutions.

The board also signed a letter of support for Area Youth Sports. AYS in conjunction with United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Adult Education is compliling a Congressionally Delegated Spending application for funding to upgrade the AYS building and correct deficiencies. The grant money would also be used to create a community center for all residents of the tri-town area.

“The volunteers have, and continue to, keep AYS operating for our communities,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere writes.

In other business, the board voted to approve an open letter that will be presented to Maine Legislature regarding the disposal of biosolids from wastewater treatment facilities.

The town currently transports its sludge to New Brunswick, but if the ability to transport materials out of state ceases to exist, the town will have no place to transport sludge due to an inadequate operational landfill capacity to meet their needs.

“We implore the State of Maine Legislature to take the necessary steps NOW to create additional avenues for Maine to responsibly manage its biosolids,” the letter states.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org