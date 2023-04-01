Jogger injured during incident with domestic cow

FARMINGTON – A 43-year-old woman was injured Friday afternoon in an incident with a domestic cow on the Whistlestop Trail in West Farmington, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in a press release Saturday afternoon.

Charles noted that the incident was not a prank despite the release date of April 1.

On Friday, March 31 around 3 p.m. the Franklin County Dispatch received a call reporting a 43-year-old female who had been injured by a cow on the Whistlestop Trail in West Farmington. Officers from Farmington Police, including Animal Control Officer Matthew Billian, responded to the scene along with NorthStar Ambulance.

The officers met with the woman who reported that she was charged by the male bovine as she prepared for a jog along the trail. She reported she was initially lifted off the ground on the animal’s horns but was then able to escape into the nearby tree line.

NorthStar Ambulance evaluated the woman for injuries which appeared to be limited to a small laceration, which later required stitches, Charles reported. She was not transported by ambulance. Further updates on the patient were not available.

The owner of the cow was contacted and arrived to secure the animal, along with a large pig that was also loose. The identity of the owner is being withheld pending possible charges and the case is being reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

ACO Billian will continue to monitor the situation, Charles wrote.