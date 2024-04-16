Juvenile charged for assault in Wilton

WILTON – On April 15 at approximately 6 p.m., the Wilton Police Department responded to the report of an assault involving multiple juveniles at Kineowatha Park on High Street in Wilton.

While enroute to the scene, Wilton Police Department officers received information that the offending juveniles had left on foot.

The officers located three of the juveniles involved in the incident running through backyards and wooded areas to avoid police contact. After a brief search of the area, the officers located and interviewed the juveniles at a residence in the Wilton Mobile Park.

After a further investigation, Wilton Police Department officers arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for the charge of Aggravated Assault, a Class B felony. The juvenile was transported to and is currently held at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Two of the juveniles involved, one being the juvenile taken into custody, were on juvenile probation for prior criminal conduct at the time of the incident.

The investigation of this incident is currently ongoing. If you or someone you know was directly involved in the incident or directly witnessed the incident occur, please contact Wilton Police Department at 207-645-3876 or through the Franklin County Regional Communications Center at 207-778-6140.