Kingfield and New Portland businesses to receive USDA grants for renewable energy upgrades

BANGOR – On December 21, National Maine Day, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson announced that eight Maine businesses are receiving a total of $514,000 in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program. These grant are in addition to an $82.4 million announcement made last week by Hampson to combat climate change, invest in infrastructure, expand economic opportunities, and rehabilitate homes in rural Maine

“Once again, the Biden-Harris administration is demonstrating that even the most rural pockets of America will not be left behind,” said Hampson in a press release. “USDA Rural Development Maine is proud to bring these critical infrastructure dollars home to support our small businesses, progress toward our climate goals, and most importantly, secure a seat at the table for our rural communities.

Maine Timber Mats, LLC, located in New Portland, will receive a grant in the amount of $86,396 to purchase a new biomass boiler system to provide heat for the entire multi-building sawmill. The new system will replace existing low-efficiency solid and fossil fuel heating boilers.

93 Coffee, LLC, located in Kingfield, will receive a grant in the amount of $28,838 to build a 36.8-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system. It is expected to generate 48,620 kilowatt-hours annually with an estimated annual cost savings of $6,828. According to the EPA, this is the equivalent to powering 6.7 homes for one year and the equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 11.9 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled. 93 Coffee, LLC, owns the building and property where the Carrabassett Coffee Company is located.

“Installation of photovoltaic systems for businesses like 93 Coffee in Kingfield, and Community Shellfish in Bremen result in real energy savings for those entities,” said Hampson, “and they reinvest that money into their workforce and communities. Maine Timber Mats in New Portland replacing aging, outdated diesel reliant systems with wood boilers to utilize the residuals from their sawmill operation allows them to be a part of our climate solutions – proving again that our heritage industries here in Maine have a lot to offer the future.”

A total of $514,000 is being distributed to rural businesses throughout Maine. In addition to Maine Timber Mats and 93 Coffee, the following businesses will receive funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades:

T&D Wood Energy LLC, located in Sanford, will receive a grant in the amount of $190,700 to purchase a diesel-powered, horizontal grinder and an existing green hammermill with a turnkey green grinding system. The new system provides a more robust, safe and energy efficient green grinding system. The project will eliminate the current process that uses over 24,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year. This will reduce combustion of diesel fuel and nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide emissions from portable engines on-site.

Community Shellfish Company, LLC, located in Bremen, will receive a grant in the amount of $85,666 to build a 172-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system. It is expected to generate 215,370 kilowatt-hours and save the farm $27,249.34 annually. According to the EPA, this is the equivalent to powering 19.2 homes annually and having greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 52.8 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.

A&A Market, Inc., a small convenience store in Corrina, will receive a grant in the amount of $42,343, to build a 65.2-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system. It is expected to generate 67,849 kilowatt-hours annually with an estimated annual cost savings of $12,819. According to the EPA, this is the equivalent to powering 9.4 homes for one-year and the equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 16.6 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.

The Grant-Tates Building, LLC, a small-scale redevelopment company located in Bath, will receive a grant in the amount of $29,132 to install a new solar photovoltaic system. It is expected to generate 41,500 kilowatt-hours per year. According to the EPA, this is the equivalent to powering 5.7 homes for one year and the equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 10.2 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.

William Sproul, owner of T&B Transmission Services, located in Chelsea, will receive a grant in the amount of $26,820 to build a 45.6-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system. It is expected to generate 58,380 kilowatt-hours annually. According to the EPA, this is the equivalent to powering 8.1 homes for one year and equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions avoided of 4.3 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.

S.P. Real Estate, LLC, located in Fort Kent, will receive a grant in the amount of $24,105 to build a 98.4-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system. It is expected to generate 153,854 kilowatt-hours annually with an estimated annual cost savings of $9,123. According to the EPA, this is the equivalent to powering 21.2 homes for one year and the equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 37.7 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.

For more information and to learn more about the Rural Energy for America Program, contact Brian Wilson, Business & Cooperative Programs Director at brian.wilson@usda.gov.