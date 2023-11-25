Kingfield board addresses light issue; supports trail bond

KINGFIELD – Monday evening Chairman Wade Browne reported to the Board of Selectmen that he had looked into a lighting issue voiced by resident Claudia Diller at a previous meeting. Diller said at the November 13 meeting that the light in the gateway parking lot had seemingly gotten brighter.

“I went down to look at the light, it is a little on the bright side,” Browne reported back to the board.

Browne made two suggestions: move the light lower on the pole or replace it with the town’s old light fixtures and LED bulbs. These options would bring more light into the parking area and, hopefully, less light into Diller’s property, he said.

The parking lot and lighting are Village Enhancement Committee projects, so funding to address the issue is available, he noted.

Selectman Kim Jordan stressed that no matter how the issue was addressed, lighting in the parking area needed to be ensured.

The board decided to consult an electrician to review the options.

Marc Edwards of the Natural Resources Council of Maine addressed the board in search of support for a $30 million trail bond that will go before the state legislature in the upcoming session.

“My job is to connect with communities about some of the issues we are working on on behalf of folks throughout Maine,” Edwards explained, “Last year we worked to put together a Maine Trails Bond, LD 1156. The bond is specifically for trails, motorized and non-motorized. Municipalities, organizations and non-profits will be able to apply for matching funds for trail development, maintenance, and other trail infrastructure needs.”

Edwards said snowmobile and ATV club memberships were dwindling and “volunteers were getting a little bit older”.

“The ability for these folks to maintain and develop new trails is kind of limited. The trail’s bond would help fill the gap and make Maine’s trails more robust,” Edwards explained.

Edwards said 300 signatures had been gathered so far in support of the bond.

“We are soliciting more support from towns, municipalities and businesses to bolster a position for getting the bond passed,” he said.

Browne asked how the funds would be distributed, if the initiative passed.

The Bureau of Parks and Land would manage the application-based process, Edwards said. Funding would also require a 20 percent match.

“What we really want to show the legislature is that this has wide support. It really is all-encompassing,” he said.

The board agreed unanimously to sign a document showing support for the initiative.

“It really is a no-brainer,” Browne said.

Selectmen also reviewed the first draft of a Disposition of Town Tax Acquired Property policy. The policy update was required, Town Manager Leanna Targett said, because of changes to the state law that required the majority of funds raised from disposing of tax acquired property to go back to the owner, rather than the town.

Selectmen also reviewed the first draft of land lease agreements for park benches and bulletin boards. The agreements are necessary due to potential Village Enhancement Committee projects which would place benches or bulletin boards on private property with the permission of the landowner.