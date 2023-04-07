Kingfield discusses a survey of road work

KINGFIELD – During the select board meeting on Monday, April 3, the board reviewed a work plan for town roads with Bob Lightbody.

Lightbody followed up on discussion during previous board meetings on the topic of road improvements and to address the maintenance problems. He recognized that high priority roads such as Riverside Street and West Kingfield Road, needed to be planned for and funded. Lightbody put together a proposal for those roads, including new gravel and ditching where needed.

Lightbody asked the board if they were looking for a full reconstruction and how that would fit into the budget. Selectboard Chair Morgan Dunham said the roads would be best paved and fully reconstructed.

Lightbody suggested surveying the town’s other roads at the same time as the high priority roads to save time and money. The town is about a month out from starting the survey as he wants to make sure the roads are dried out before they begin.

Selectboard Vice Chair Wade Browne said they should survey all of the roads and work on them over the next two years.

The board reviewed another draft of the budget. In the fire department budget the board discussed using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to replace the air packs for the department as the current packs were discontinued by the manufacturer in August 2022. The board agreed to use $30,000 in ARPA funds towards the air packs, although selectboard member Polly MacMichael stated she thought the ARPA funds should be used for something that would give a return on investment, and she was not sure that the air packs would give provide that.

There were some complications in the wastewater budget as the town had a line of credit for wastewater that was taken out in 2013. That line of credit was a ten-year line and is now due, so the town needs to pay it off now or take out a five year loan to pay it off in monthly installments. Payments have been made on the line of credit so it was a surprise when it was called due.

After discussing available funding in the budget and the options available to the town, the board agreed to pay off the loan using reserve funds.

The board continued discussions on the budget, which is expected to go to the budget committee in April and then presented to the voters at the annual town meeting in June.

Finally, with regards to the upcoming change to a town manager form of government, Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett has several job descriptions for the town manager position for the board to review at a later date. Targett is expected to be appointed by the selectboard as the town manager at the annual town meeting, so the board needs to finalize the Kingfield Town Manager job description prior to that meeting. This is expected to be reviewed in May.