Land Use Planning Commission launches local outreach initiative for Dallas Plantation residents

AUGUSTA – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) is excited to announce a new initiative to foster greater local outreach within one of its busiest service areas. This initiative seeks to enhance engagement and support for the residents of Dallas Plantation and its surrounding communities.

Starting Tuesday, August 8, LUPC Western Regional team member Jennifer Larson will be available at the Dallas Plantation Office at 436 Dallas Hill Rd. Office hours will align with regular town office hours and will be held every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents can meet and address residential permitting matters and ask questions related to local land use. Whether it’s a quick walk-in or a scheduled appointment, Larson will be on hand to provide expert guidance and support.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Jennifer Larson directly to schedule an appointment. Arrangements can be made via email at jennifer.larson@maine.gov or by phone at (207) 670-7492.

For further information about this initiative or other LUPC programs and services, please visit www.maine.gov/dacf/lupc.