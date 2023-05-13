Laura Columbia, Director of Curriculum, moving on to become Superintendent of MSAD 58

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, Director Laura Columbia announced her resignation as the Director of Curriculum as of June 30, and she will be moving on to become Superintendent of MSAD 58 starting in July.

Columbia initially joined RSU 9 in 2014 as a science teacher, and she stated that she immediately felt like she belonged in the district. In 2017, Columbia applied and was hired as a Director of Curriculum.

“I truly believe that success and leadership is surrounding yourself with the right people, and I have found that here,” Columbia said. “I cannot express the words of gratitude I feel in my heart for you all.”

Following the public comment section of the meeting, Superintendent Christian Elkington provided an update regarding the Bjorn Mt. Blue Middle School Career and Technical Education Construction Project. Elkington stated in his report that upon further review, the total cost of the project can be reduced by about $300,000 by pulling the commercial kitchen.

“One of the things we talked about is pricing out what pieces that we would need to add, and then formulating whether or not we could afford some of those pieces in the 24-25 budget,” Elkington stated.

The Bjorn Foundation has also agreed to add an extra gift of approximately $240,000 to help with the progress of the project, which will assist with moving the 15-month long project forward. The board voted to approve the additional gift from the Bjorn Foundation.

Elkington stated in his report that the district recently applied and was awarded FY23 Title IA Summer Reallocated funds. These extra funds are used to help with summer programming of title monies that are not used in the State, and this year they were able to receive $33,600 to help with the overall costs of summer programming. The district can begin obligating these funds starting on May 1.

Elkington also provided an update regarding the appointment of RSU 9 teachers to a second probationary contract or continuing contact status. Elkington stated that there have been a lot of recent hires and staff members who have recently retired, but they have been able to fill these vacant positions for this year. Many of the individuals included on the provided list are within their first year or are up to five years in service in teaching and/or professional work.

The board voted to approve the probationary and continuing contracts as proposed by the Superintendent in his report.