Lincoln man sentenced to 9 months in jail following guilty plea to store robbery

FARMINGTON – A Lincoln man was sentenced to 9 months of a partially-suspended, 6-year sentence Monday, after he pleaded guilty to taking money from a cash register from a local convenience store in May 2023.

William Moholland, 56, formerly of Farmington but now living in Lincoln, pleaded guilty to robbery, a Class A felony. Two misdemeanor charges, theft by unauthorized taking and assault, were dismissed as a result of the arranged plea. The charges related to an incident that occurred at the Irving/Circle K gas station on Main Street on May 28, 2023.

Law enforcement officers with the Farmington and Wilton departments, as well as Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the store just after 11 p.m. that evening after receiving a report of a robbery, per a previous release from the department. A man, later identified as Moholland, threw coffee at the clerk after the employee opened the cash register and then grabbed money before fleeing on foot. According to the release, the clerk was uninjured and declined medical attention.

Police collected evidence at the scene and from nearby locations. Moholland was identified following an investigation by the Farmington Police Department which included the collection of surveillance footage and the recovery of a sweatshirt off nearby Prescott Street. A total of $153 was taken in the robbery.

Moholland was later located at a Wilton business by a local officer, arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

Judge Philip Mohlar sentenced Moholland to 6 years, with all but 9 months suspended. Following his release, Moholland will be on probation for 4 years, with conditions that he not use or possess alcohol or illegal drugs and that he undergo substance abuse counseling. He is also forbidden to return to any Irvings store and is to have no contact with the clerk. Moholland will also be required to pay $153 in restitution.