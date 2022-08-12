Local man dies in early morning fire in Industry

INDUSTRY – Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, Industry Fire and Rescue and mutual aid partners were dispatched to a residence on Moe’s Cove Road for a report of a structure fire with one person and a dog still inside the residence. A family of four lived inside the home.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded around 2 a.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The mother and two children, ages six and ten, were able to leave the home safely after waking to the sounds of a smoke alarm.

“The father did not make it out,” Moss said.

The deceased is believed to be 46-year-old Ryan Hallman who lived in the home with his wife and two children. His remains have been transported to a local funeral home where the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an examination.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there is no evidence of foul play.

“This fire ended in a tragic fatality and our thoughts are with the family,” Industry Fire and Rescue shared on social media.