Local ministry burglarized, investigation ongoing

SALEM TOWNSHIP – A burglary was reported at the United Methodist Economic Ministry over the weekend.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols reported that Deputy Gray investigated the complaint on Sunday, January 22. It was reported that footprints could be seen going to a window, and the window was open.

$100 was stolen from inside the ministry.

It is believed that the incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11:24 p.m., according to a camera on the premises.

UMEM runs a thrift shop with clothing and household items, a food pantry, a warming center, and other community outreach programs. The ministry is located on the Salem Road in Salem Township, and primarily serves the MSAD 58 region.

The case is still under investigation.

