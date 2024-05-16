LUPC local office hours for the Rangeley Region and beyond

DALLAS PLANTATION – LUPC Western Regional team member Jennifer Larson will be available at the Dallas Plantation Town Office at 436 Dallas Hill Road during office hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: May 23, June 13, July 25, August 22, and September 19. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome.

Property Owners can meet and address residential permitting matters, ask questions related to local land use, and schedule on-site visits. Jennifer can be contacted directly to schedule an appointment at (207) 670-7492 or by email at Jennifer.Larson@maine.gov.