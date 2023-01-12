Maine Department of Education implementing new spring assessment

FARMINGTON – The RSU 9 Board of Directors had their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday night. Chairperson Carol Coles started the discussion by announcing the December Staff Members of the Month.

The support staff member of the month is Jolene Greenleaf, Special Education Ed Tech at G.D. Cushing School. The professional staff member of the month is Amanda Chick, Resource Room Teacher at W. G. Mallett School.

Starting in the spring of 2023, the Maine Department of Education will implement the Maine Through the Year Assessment. The assessment is similar to the NWEA MAP Growth assessment model for math and reading in grades 3-8 and the second year of high school, but it will assess students on grade-level content with a performance level assigned. Students will also be given a RIT score that is personalized for each student, along with a benchmark score related to Maine grade-level standards.

According to the Maine Department of Education Assessment Update, “the NWEA MAP Growth assessment was adopted as an emergency measure during the pandemic to meet schools’ needs for immediate, actionable data.” MAP Growth was to be used as an interim assessment while the goal of the Maine Department of Education is to have one state assessment that gives two different scores.

“I will say there is some trepidation and hesitation from teachers and curriculum coordinators in my circles around another change,” Director of Curriculum Laura Columbia said. “We are just trying to remain positive and see how it goes with this new assessment change.”

Superintendent Elkington also expressed concern over the changes in the assessment, but he assured board members that it won’t change again for another three years.