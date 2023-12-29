Maine State Police investigating deaths of mother and daughter in Farmington

FARMINGTON – On Wednesday December 27, 2023, at approximately 10:45 am, the Franklin County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the discovery of two deceased people at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington, according to a news release from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss Thursday evening. Officers responded to the business and confirmed two people were deceased within the business.

State Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives, Farmington Police Officers, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies worked throughout the evening collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where autopsies were performed on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The cause and manner of the death is not being released at this time.

The deceased have been identified as 76-year-old Jean Robinson of Farmington and 53-year-old Allison Cumming of Farmington. Robinson and Cumming were mother and daughter and lived on the property in a separate building. There is no known immediate threat to the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Farmington Police Department at 207.778.6311.

Additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so, Moss wrote.