Maine State Police investigating fatal crash in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – Maine State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in New Sharon, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

On Monday, February 19, 2024, at approximately 11:45 am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in New Sharon. Initial investigation indicates that the driver of a maroon 2007 Ford Focus was pulling out of Tuttles Auto Sales to turn left (eastbound) onto Route 2 when the driver of a gray 2022 Dodge Ram was unable to stop, striking the Ford Focus. The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram, 64-year-old Shawn Dunning of Jackman, was not injured.

The name of the deceased and injured passenger are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Route 2 was shut for approximately two hours, and the roadway is now clear.

The crash remains under investigation.