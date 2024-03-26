Maine State Police investigating fatal crash on South Strong Road in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the South Strong Road on Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m., spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a press release Tuesday.

According to the release, on Monday, March 25, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Maine State Police were requested to respond to the South Strong Road in Farmington to investigate a serious personal injury crash that occurred during a motor vehicle pursuit. As Troopers were responding to the call, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was later identified as 32-year-old Joshua Burdin of Strong.

The incident unfolded at approximately 4:59 p.m. when Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in the town of Strong to investigate a report of a sexual assault of a child. Burdin was immediately identified as the suspect, according to police, and had fled the residence before officers arrived on scene.

At approximately 6:11 p.m., a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy located Burdin driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza in Strong and attempted to make a traffic stop. Burdin failed to stop, leading deputies on a low-speed pursuit through Strong and into Farmington on the South Strong Road where officers with the Farmington Police Department were able to successfully deploy spike strips. After the Subaru’s front tires were spiked, Burdin accelerated at a high rate of speed on the South Strong Road and struck a tree head-on, according to the press release from Maine State Police.

The deceased was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed. The crash remains under investigation.