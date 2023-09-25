Maine Wardens, Rangers, volunteers rescue teenager who fell 60 feet down Tumbledown Mountain

TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH OF WELD – The Maine Warden Service, with the assistance of several other organizations and the Maine Forest Service, rescued a 15-old-boy who had fractured his leg when he fell 60 feet down Tumbledown Mountain on Sunday, Maine Warden Service spokesperson Mark Latti reported Monday afternoon.

Latti said that Kyle Lund, age 15, of Dixfield, was hiking off-trail with a friend on a steep section of Tumbledown Mountain near the Loop Trail when he slipped and fell 60 feet down the mountain, sustaining a compound fracture of his left leg at approximately 1:50 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Game wardens, along with volunteers from Franklin Search and Rescue, Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue and members of the Weld, Wilton, and Carthage Fire Departments, hiked up over a mile to where Lund had fallen. Due to the severity of the fracture, the decision was made to fly Lund out by a Maine Forest Service helicopter.

Wardens and emergency service personnel stabilized Lund, then secured him to a backboard and carried him up the mountain a short distance to an open area. The Maine Forest Service Helicopter arrived on scene and was able to lower a crew down to the scene on the mountain, and then lifted the victim up into the hovering helicopter a little after 5 p.m.

The Maine Forest Service then flew the boy approximately two miles, landed, and transferred him into a waiting NorthStar Ambulance, which first took him to Franklin Memorial Hospital, and then later transported to Maine Medical Center where he was treated.