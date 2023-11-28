Maine woman who traded use of her Avon residence to traffickers for drugs sentenced to 2 ½ years

BANGOR – A Franklin County woman was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Bangor for using and maintaining a drug premises, possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting.

On November 27, U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Brandice Dotolo, 41, to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dotolo pleaded guilty on August 3, 2023.

According to court records, between March 2020 and July 2020, Dotolo allowed her Avon residence to be used for the use and distribution of heroin and cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” in exchange for drugs. During the execution of a search warrant at the residence, law enforcement seized approximately 85 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and 40 grams of crack along with digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. Dotolo told investigators that the drugs would be transported from out-of-state, an individual would stay at her residence to monitor the drugs and sell them and that she would answer calls from customers. In exchange for allowing them to use and stay at her residence, Dotolo would receive a set amount of heroin each week.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine State Police, Farmington Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.