MaineDOT hears concerns over Long Falls Dam Road

NEW PORTLAND – Long Falls Dam Road is in terrible shape. Those present at a meeting Tuesday night, including Maine Department of Transportation representatives, agreed.

The road starts in North New Portland and travels through Lexington Township, Highland Plantation and Carrabassett Valley to Dead River and Carrying Place Townships, representing multiple municipalities and Somerset County. The road sees heavy use from Poland Spring and lumber truck traffic, along with recreational tourism traffic.

A standing-room-only crowd gathered at New Portland’s fire station to address concerns about the road, the 22 miles of which have always been a problem. Accompanied by Tony Beaulieu P.E., MaineDOT Region 3 Engineer, MaineDOT representatives Kyle Hall, Director of Maintenance and Operations, and Peter Coughlan, Director of Local Roads, discussed the plan to put down the usual “skinny mix” on the road this year. The State schedules this maintenance program every seven years for the state’s grade-4 priority roads.

The MaineDOT representatives clarified that Long Falls Dam Road is a “State Aid Highway,” not to be confused with a “State Highway.” The state took ownership in 1914. There are 4,900 miles of State Aid Highway in Maine, and MaineDOT paves 700 miles annually with Light Capital Paving, or “skinny mix”, at the average cost per mile of $50,000/mile. Roads are paved on a seven year rotation. MaineDOT and municipalities partner on State Aid Highways for capital improvements and maintenance per State statutes in Title 23, Section 802 and Section 1003.

From residents who use the Long Falls Dam Road daily, to school buses and summer vacationers bringing RVs to Happy Horseshoe Campground and tourists accessing Flagstaff Lake, there were numerous complaints of the damage to vehicles, amounting to thousands of dollars over short periods of time.

The audience appeared virtually unanimous in rejecting the skinny mix in favor of having MaineDOT fix the road properly. Many reported that the skinny mix becomes useless after as little as one winter season, and worse by the year until the next seven-year fix. When asked if the Town could put the skinny mix expense toward an eventual rebuild, Hall warned about the condition of the road over the 14-year period that such a plan might take.

The audience also asked if MaineDOT could at least fix the potholes that get deeper by the week, especially with recent rain, to which Hall said yes. They also asked about removing big rocks that frost pushes higher every year, to which the MaineDOT representatives said no, not without a total road rebuild.

Discussion soon shifted to options between the skinny mix and the total road rebuild. Hall and Coughlan explained that skinny mix costs about $50,000 a mile to apply whereas a full road rebuild could go as high as $4 million a mile, or approximately $1.1 million vs $88 million for the 22 miles. When asked if any of the Federal Infrastructure money would be available, Hall pointed out that that money could only be applied to Federal highways.

Ron Nunes, road commissioner for New Portland and retired excavation company owner with extensive experience in road building explained that such a price would not apply for country roads as it often includes amenities such as sidewalks.

Nunes suggested a far less expensive treatment of roads that could bring the price down to $750,000 to $1,000,000 a mile, based on such things as the price of oil. This could be done in what Nunes called full depth reclamation, “a type of Soil-Cement and pavement rehabilitation method that involves recycling an existing deteriorated bituminous surface and its underlying base, subbase, and/or subgrade materials into a new stabilized base layer.”

Nunes visualizes using this method only on the worst sections of the road, not the full 22 miles of the road, bringing it into a range the Town might be able to afford.

Hall then discussed the option of the Town contracting for its own work on the road. MaineDOT can cover 70% of the cost if the Town provides 30%. Hall then added that the Town can borrow this money from MaineDOT for as little as 1% with the only conditions that the project be completed within three years and the loan ultimately be repaid. Hall explained that a simple letter to him at MaineDOT could begin the process. The Town would have full oversight of the scope of the project, the length, design, and procurement of what’s called a Municipal Partnership Initiative project.

Then as soon as the town secured its financial piece and arranged with contractors, the work could begin. Select Board member Janet White responded that the next step would be for the Board to appoint a committee to begin the process. Such a committee might presumably have representation from the county and municipalities involved.

Hall ended the discussion saying that the skinny mix would go down this year, whatever other plans the town chose to make.

Written by Sue Davis.