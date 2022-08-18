Man arrested following alleged lumber theft

KINGFIELD – On July 26 Det. David Davol, Det. Stephen Charles and Lt. David St. Laurent conducted a joint investigation with Detective John Bourque from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office regarding the theft of building supplies from Hammond Lumber in Belgrade as well as Jordan Lumber in Kingfield totaling $21,000.

Investigation revealed that the same suspect was involved in both thefts. Information received on the 27th resulted in locating the stolen supplies at a residence in New Vineyard, as a result a warrant was issued for Joshua Hine (29) of Temple. Hine was located at a residence in Phillips on August 13 and arrested on the Warrant for Theft by Deception Class C and Violating conditions of release Class E. Kennebec County also issue a warrant for Hine’s arrest on August 15 for Theft by Deception Class C and Violation of Conditions of Release Class E. Deputy Andrew Morgan arrested Hine on those charges while he was still in custody at the jail for Kennebec SO.

All stolen items were returned to both businesses. Hine’s appeared in court Monday on Franklin’s Charges and a $5,000 dollar cash bail has been set.