Martin Luther King Jr. service on Wednesday Jan. 26

FARMINGTON – This year on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will be celebrating the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Zoom (no in-person service).

The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85967121968?pwd=akJFZlBtKzhEblo3NXFqeXdLMllPUT09 and is also available on the FAEM website Worship Experiences tab at https://faemchurches.org/worship-experiences/. Our guest speaker this year will be Alyne Cistone. She moved her family to Maine over a decade ago following her graduation from University of Nairobi and Case Western Reserve School of Law.

As founder and CEO of Global Tides, LLC she understands the nuances of living in multiple worlds. Cistone works with clients to consider how to attract and retain people from other cultures so everyone can excel. She draws on two decades of experience working in law, government, and the nonprofit sector in arenas as diverse as the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission, The Jackson Laboratory and as a management consultant for Eaton Peabody.

Her work has been featured by Maine Public Broadcasting and others. She serves on the Board of Trustees at College of the Atlantic where she co-chairs the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Taskforce. She is also an advisor for the Maine Community Foundation and the MDI Hospital Women’s Health Center. Cistone is also a mentor for the Maine New Leadership and the Mandela-Washington Fellowship programs, and volunteers for other numerous organizations across Maine. She resides on Mount Desert Island with her family. This year the special offering will be for the non-profit Open Table MDI, an organization on Mt Desert Island addressing food insecurity. Please send checks made payable to “Open Table MDI” to P.O. Box 451, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.

For questions regarding the service, please contact Anne Smith at mclinticsmith@gmail.com