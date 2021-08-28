Masks recommended for students at RLRS

RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Regional School will be reopening full-time, in-person, for the 2021-2022 school year. The school board voted to adopt the proposed back-to-school plan on Aug. 24.

Under the current plan, it is recommended that all students and visitors wear masks regardless of vaccination status, Superintendent and PK-5 Principal Georgia Campbell said. All staff must wear masks when working within three feet of students.

Masks must be worn on school transportation. Social distancing, personal hygiene, and symptom checks will continue to be utilized. Classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly to reduce the risk of transmission. The plan includes a stipulation that the Superintendent may, at any time, modify or change these masking guidelines based on community transmission or situations within the school.

The school nurse may offer rapid tests for school community members who show signs of COVID-19 while at school. The nurse may also offer pooled testing for families who opt-in. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be expected to isolate at home until they meet the U.S. Center for Disease Control criteria for a release from isolation.

Students who are required to quarantine or isolate will be offered remote learning opportunities to keep them engaged while they are at home.

The plan was developed with the assistance of the school administration. Surveys were conducted to allow parental and stakeholder feedback during the development of the plan.

RLRS is a kindergarten through twelfth grade school serving the Rangeley Region. More information can be found at RangeleySchool.org