Massachusetts woman dies In ATV crash in Coplin Plantation

COPLIN PLANTATION – The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatal ATV accident in Coplin Plantation.

At approximately 12:45 this afternoon, the Maine Warden was called to an ATV crash on An ATV trail near the Quill Hill Road in Coplin.

Abigail Divoll, age 25, of Royalston, Mass. was a passenger in a side by side ATV driven by Matthew Tolman, age 26 of Hubbardstown, Mass. The pair were in the lead ATV in a group of three ATVS when they struck a washout on the trail and lost control of the ATV. Tolman was thrown from the ATV and suffered a serious head injury, and Divoll was killed in the crash.

Tolman was flown from the scene in a lifeflight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Neither Divoll or Tolman were wearing helmets. It appears that speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to a department spokesperson.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. Any more details will be released as they become available.