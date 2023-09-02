MBHS Sports Results and Schedule – Week 1

FARMINGTON – Along with the chime of the school bell comes the sound of the game horn and the roar of the crowd. The Mt Blue Cougar sports season has opened up with over 60 sporting events on the schedule for this fall. Fall sports include Boys and Girls Cross Country, Field Hockey, Football, Golf, and Boys and Girls Soccer.

Kelley Cullenberg will once again be the head coach for Cross Country while Julie Lajoie will lead the Field Hockey team. Zac Conlogue leads the Boys Soccer program and Griffin Conlogue leads Girls Soccer. Mark Cyr is the head coach for Golf and Matt Friedman returns as head coach for the Cougar Football team.

Results For Week 1

Thursday – 8/31

Field Hockey at Bangor (Cameron)

Mt Blue 6 – Bangor 0

Boys Soccer at Oxford Hills

Mt Blue 2, Oxford Hills 0

Friday – 9/1

Football at Gardiner

Mt Blue 12 – Gardiner 37 – Watch Game

Girls Soccer vs. Oxford Hills

Oxford Hills 3, Mt Blue 1

Cross Country – Read Article

vs. Gardiner/Cony/Lewiston/Edward Little

Girls – Mt Blue 15 (Perfect Score) Gardiner 59, Lewiston 63, EL 85, Cony (No score)

Boys – Mt Blue 20, EL 57, Cony 59, Gardiner 108, Lewiston (No Score)

Schedule Week 2 (9/5 – 9/9)