Memorial Day events announced for Jay/Livermore Falls area

JAY — Local Veterans organizations and their auxiliaries will be holding wreath-laying services on Monday, May 30 at select War Memorials in the area.

Jay VFW Post 3335, American Veterans Post 33, American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will have members participating in these time honored recognitions.

The ceremony at each location will include Color Guard, Wreath laying, Payers, and Firing Squad.

All Veterans, Public Service Departments, and Community members are welcome and urged to attend. The ceremony will kick off promptly at 7:00 a.m. in Livermore Falls where the units will march from the Bank Building parking lot out to the bridge and render honors. The day’s events will end at Chisolm Square War Memorial in Jay later in the morning. VFW Post Commander Don Frechette comments, “We are adding two memorials this year over last year’s honors locations, but unfortunately cannot yet get to all locations we have done in the past. We just don’t have enough Veteran members participating anymore to hit all area locations.”

The schedule for this year’s events is:

Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge, Route 4: 7:00 a.m.

Livermore Brettuns War Memorial, Route 4, Federal Road, and Church Street intersection: 7:25 a.m.

Leeds War Memorial, Route 106 and Church Hill Road intersection: 8:00 a.m.

Fayette War Memorial, Route 17 and 2589 Main Street: 8:40 a.m.

Livermore Falls Union Park, corner of Park and Union streets: 9:05 a.m.

Jay War Memorial, Chisolm Square: 9:20 a.m.

“Times are approximate and could vary slightly, earlier or later, based on travel and traffic delays while traveling to each memorial location,” VFW Judge Advocate Jim Manter states. “However, we will begin promptly at each location, when the honors teams arrive, so please be patient, and flexible in our timing and schedule,” Manter requests. “The same people participating in the honors teams, are also preparing for the annual chicken barbecue, and we need to share the resources!”

The VFW will be holding its traditional Chicken Barbecue at 1 p.m. as well. “The menu will be a huge half chicken, and includes macaroni salad, chips, and a homemade cookies,” according to Dave Lachapelle, the Post Quartermaster. “Again this year, this BBQ is huge in our fund raising efforts, and traditionally is our largest benefit of the year.” Lachepelle adds, “Our success on this one event, sets the tone for our ability to support various scholarships and donations to local citizens and community members”.

“We also are going to add a touch of wood roasting, for unique flavoring from the traditional BBQ pit. It will be superb!” Manter adds, who recently won a Veterans BBQ competition in Kansas City. “Cost will be $13, and our team is extremely proud of being able to keep the cost down, and procure enough chicken for the annual BBQ, with all the supply chain challenges, but our supply is limited.”

Although not yet finalized, the Post is considering opening the “Beer Garden” to members and guests, while serving the drive thru pickup of meals. “This will be dependent on obtaining the proper permits and licenses for a one time event,” Frechette adds.

All meals must be pre-ordered, and reserved by calling 897-2122 by Friday, May 27th.