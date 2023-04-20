Minimal damage reported after chimney fire in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – There was minimal damage following a reported chimney fire on the Weeks Mill Road in New Sharon early Thursday morning, Fire Chief Felicia Bell reported. Shortly after 1 a.m. New Sharon Fire was dispatched for a chimney fire, but while first responders were en route to the scene Franklin County Regional Communications Center advised them that the fire had extended into the structure. Mutual aid partners from Farmington, Industry, Chesterville, Wilton, and Temple also responded to assist on the scene.

Bell reported that the fire was quickly knocked down and that the residence was left in a habitable condition with minimal damage. There were no injuries reported, either from occupants of the residence or responding personnel.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and NorthStar Ambulance responded to provide support on the scene.

All responding agencies were clear of the scene by 3 a.m.