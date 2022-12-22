Monthly Report from Farmington Fire Rescue: November 2022

FARMINGTON – During the month of November the Farmington Fire Rescue Department answered 45 calls for assistance. These are similar to previous months and of course weather conditions do contribute to the number and types needing attention.

During the coming months be sure to keep all emergency building exits clear of snow and ice, use sand etc. to keep them clear and safe. Did you get your car emergency kit put together over the past month? Have you changed the batteries in your detectors? Just some house keeping jobs that one needs to attend to.

When you see those flashing Blue, Green, Red and Yellow lights it could mean that emergency crews are attending to hazardous conditions on the highways. As motorists we need to give all crews a “BRAKE”, slow our vehicle down and give adequate clearance space between those emergency vehicles and ours. Remember these workers are working to give you safe travel. Thanks to all who do observe these safety concerns.

The holiday season is one of parties and celebrations. If you are using candles as part of your decorations be sure to keep them on stable resting places, extinguish them when done for the evening, and watch out that children and pets don’t tip them over. Before using any holiday lights be sure to check the UL label, check for frayed/broken wires/lights and don’t use unnecessary extension cords. Be sure to turn off all lights when leaving the room for any length of time or before going to bed.

Please, rather than burning any holiday wrapping paper recycle it; it is a very hot burning paper and contains numerous chemicals.

If you use portable heating devices read the operating instructions before using, keep them at least 3 feet away from combustible items and turn them off when you’re not in the room of use, just be aware at all times.

Have a happy holiday season and be safe. Merry Christmas!

The Farmington Fire Rescue Department answered 45 emergency calls for assistance during the month of November 2022; they were for the following:

3 Building Fires

4 Brush/Grass Fires

7 Alarm Investigations

1 Smoke Investigation

5 Gas Leak/Odor

2 Carbon Monoxide Alarms

8 Trees/line down

1 Hazardous Response

3 MVA General Cleanup

3 Medical Calls

2 Service Calls

6 Cancelled Enroute

45 total calls; average turnout per call, 5.6.

Mutual aid given to Chesterville, Jay, and Strong for one call each, and Wilton for two calls. Mutual aid received from New Sharon and Strong.

Trainings: Chimney extinguish techniques from Tower 3 (Training Center evening); reviewed pre-plans for some multiple occupancy buildings.

Air bottles filled: 13 for Farmington.

Annual Reports have been submitted for the Town Report Committee to review and the 2023 Budget has been submitted for review.

Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief. December 19, 2022.