Mother, two sons injured in ATV crash in Byron

BYRON – The Maine Warden Service is investigating an ATV crash in Byron that injured a mother and her two sons early Monday morning.

At a little before 7 a.m. on Monday, June 12, Elizabeth Wallace, age 42 of Byron, was driving her 12- and 13-year-old sons down the Dingle Hill Road to the bus stop on a 2003 Arctic Cat ATV. At some point traveling down the steep, paved portion of the road, the ATV veered off the righthand side of the road into a ditch, and the machine flipped, tossing the 12-year-old son to the side of the road, and trapping the mother and 13-year-old son under the ATV. No one was wearing helmets.

Unable to free his mother or brother, the 12-year-old boy went down the road and started knocking on doors to get help, and was fortunate when three men from Massachusetts who were renting a cabin, answered the door, and upon hearing the situation, got on their ATVs to help free the mother and other boy.

Once they got there, the 13-year-old son had freed himself from under the ATV and had crawled up to the road. The three men then were able to remove the ATV off of Elizabeth Wallace, and waited with her until emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Wallace was transported by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries to her pelvis, back and head. Both boys were transported to Central Maine Medical Center, one with a possible back injury and the other with a possible head injury.

The crash remains under investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the Roxbury Fire Department and the Mexico Fire Department all assisted with the crash.