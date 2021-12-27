Motor vehicle crash on Fairbanks Road results in minor injuries

FARMINGTON – Two people suffered minor injuries following a motor vehicle crash on the Fairbanks Road/Route 27 this afternoon, according to Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, a car was traveling north in the vicinity of the Foothills Heights Community Apartments building, when the driver apparently suffered a medical event. The vehicle crossed the centerline, and an oncoming southbound vehicle narrowly avoided a collision.

The northbound vehicle continued off the road, became airborne, and came to rest in a clump of trees, Charles said.

The driver and the passenger of the northbound vehicle were both transported to the hospital with ‘apparent minor injuries,’ according to the report.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Farmington Fire, and NorthStar Ambulance assisted on the scene.