MTA Roadrunners heading to regional finals

SALEM — The boys’ varsity soccer team at Mount Abram High School is heading to the Southern Maine Regional Final on Tuesday, November 2. This is the fourth time in the history of the school that the boys team has played a regional final, according to head coach Darren Allen. The most recent trip to the finals was in 2008, along with 2004 and 1992.

This year the team has played seventeen games with fifteen wins, two ties, and zero losses.

“This team is all about each other,” Coach Allen said. “Our saying is ‘As One’ in our pregrame. We play for each other, we play for our school, and the communities we represent.”

Two weeks ago the boys team, which was undefeated during the regular season, won the Mountain Valley Conference Championship, 2-0 against Lisbon.

The regional final will be played at Lewiston High School on November 2 at 6:30 p.m., Mt. Abram against Waynflete.