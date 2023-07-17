Multiple agencies investigating reported vandalism to fiber network

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Authorities are investigating criminal mischief and vandalism complaints in Industry, Farmington, and Augusta, related to Fidium Fiber/Consolidated Communications infrastructure that was evidently vandalized last week.

Fiber-optic service was disrupted to several hundred customers in the Farmington area and in Augusta Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14, as a result of damages caused by vandals, representatives from Consolidated Communications said. “Services were restored for all customers by Saturday evening. We thank the customers who were without service during this time for their patience as our teams worked to make repairs and restore services.”

Augusta Police Department, Farmington Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department are all investigating.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the damage done in Industry. “Evidence suggest that the suspect(s) had knowledge of how to damage the system,” Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols wrote. “The case remains under investigation and our criminal investigators have picked up the case and will continue to follow up on leads working with the company.”

“I can confirm that we have received reports of vandalism to Fidium network cables at two locations in Farmington,” Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles wrote. “We are following up on the investigation at this time.”

Finally, Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully confirmed that Augusta PD is investigating an incident that was reported by Consolidated on July 15.

“We are currently working with law enforcement in their investigation of this very unfortunate incident and reckless act of vandalism,” representatives from Consolidated concluded.

Some customers have reported that their fiber services have still not been restored after the unexpected outage last week.

Due to the nature of the active investigation, information is limited. Additional information will be shared when it is made available.