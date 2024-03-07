Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating ATM theft, stolen vehicle

FARMINGTON – Farmington Police, along with Maine State Police and other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a theft at an ATM that occurred on March 5, according to a news release from Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles Thursday morning. Charles said that at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 5, Farmington Police responded to a suspicious incident complaint at University Credit Union at 154 High Street in Farmington.

Officers were on scene within 2 minutes of the call, Charles said, and found that the Credit Union Automated Teller Machine had been destroyed in an apparent attempt to steal an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects had fled. A Ford pickup truck that is suspected of being used in the theft was abandoned on the property. The owner of the vehicle was contacted; the owner was unaware it had been stolen and is cooperating with the investigation, Charles said.

No additional information was released at the time.