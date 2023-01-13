Multiple vehicle crashes in Friday’s storm

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Poor road conditions were factors in several motor vehicle crashes Friday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a report on four incidents.

At 6:35 a.m., Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Owen Williamson, 21, of Jefferson was driving a 2005 Chevy Colorado northbound when he lost control, crossed the centerline, and slid into the ditch. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

At 7:51 a.m., Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Mary Alligood, 61, of Farmington was driving a 2022 Subaru Forrester westbound when she lost control and ran off to the right side of the road. No injuries were reported and Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

At 8:40 a.m., Sgt. Close and Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Christopher Barron, 42, of Wilton was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty westbound when he lost control and ran off the road to the right into a steep ditch. Of the three other passengers, one was transported for injuries by NorthStar Rescue. Deputy Frost, New Sharon Fire, Chesterville Fire and Farmington Fire personnel all responded to the scene to assist with traffic control and extricating the occupants from the vehicle.

At 9:24 a.m., Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 27 north of Kingfield. Nicholas Planson, 39, of New Gloucester was driving a 2006 Toyota when he lost control and ran off the road.

Additionally, at 10:10 a.m. the Carrabassett Valley Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of the Access Road and Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley. A Subaru SUV pulled out of Mountainside Groceries, into the path of a tractor trailer truck traveling northbound on Route 27. The tractor trailer hit the SUV, causing the rig’s front bumper to bend around the front steering tires. Out of control, the truck swerved onto the Access Road, hit the guard rail above the Carrabassett River, and was forced away from the river before coming to rest off the Access Road near the trees.

There were no significant injuries reported and no one was transported to the hospital.

There were short term road closures on Route 27 and the Access Road while the vehicles were removed. Poulin’s Towing removed the SUV and a Sugarloaf front-end loader was brought down to help get the tractor trailer back on the road. After the front bumper was pulled back into place, the rig was able to be driven away.

Carrabassett Valley and Eustis Fire assisted on the scene. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and NorthStar Rescue also responded but were not needed.