Multiple vehicle crashes in New Sharon due to icy road conditions

NEW SHARON – Three separate crashes occurred around the same time Friday morning on Route 27/Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. A tractor trailer truck crashed into multiple other vehicles, resulting in a temporary road closure.

According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) around 9:45 a.m., Franklin County Dispatch began receiving multiple calls of a multi-vehicle crash on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. It was reported that a tractor trailer truck had crashed into other vehicles.

Deputies Austin Couture and Andrew Morgan responded to the scene, along with Sheriff Scott Nichols.

FCSO reported that Jean Fanfan, 41, of Raynham MA was driving a 2022 Peterbilt tractor trailer northbound down Mile Hill Road when he lost control on the ice-covered road. Due to the road conditions and freezing rain, other vehicles had already began stopping on both sides of the road, however the tractor trailer truck was unable to stop.

The tractor trailer first struck a 2016 Subaru Forester in the northbound lane facing downhill. This caused the truck to veer to the opposite side of the road, driving the nose of the truck into a deep ditch. As the truck went into the ditch, the trailer pivoted around 180 degrees and struck two more vehicles.

The first, a 2015 Subaru, was parked in the southbound breakdown lane facing uphill. The driver of the Subaru was standing outside of her vehicle, speaking on the phone, when the truck’s trailer slid sideways. She dove for the ground as the trailer box passed over her, striking her vehicle and the 2008 Chevy pickup parked behind her.

The 2008 pickup had been driven by a sixteen-year-old. The driver was also outside of the vehicle, along with his father. The father was struck by the trailer box and thrown to the ground.

New Sharon Fire and Chesterville Fire responded to the scene. NorthStar Ambulance sent three ambulances to the scene as well, and Rome Fire assisted by shutting down Route 27 from Rome Corner, stopping all northbound traffic.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene to clean up fuel that spilled from the tractor trailer. The Town of New Sharon sent their road crew to the scene and spread sand to help first responders access the scene, which proved difficult due to the extremely icy road conditions.

Several individuals from the scene were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Sheriff Nichols did not have further information on the injured parties at the time of the report but believed there were no serious injuries.

New Sharon Fire Chief Felicia Bell wrote on the department’s Facebook page, “I want to thank all of the individuals who were not first responders, who stopped and assisted at the accident scene earlier. We had individuals who stopped to render aid before our arrival, be a supportive shoulder for those injured and individuals who helped throw down salt and sand. I wasn’t able to get anyone’s names, but without all of you, today’s call wouldn’t have been as safe as it was. No one asked for you all to step in and help, but you did it without hesitation. Thank you!”

Chief Bell also noted that Dutch Gap Auto and Collins Towing assisted on the scene, and Farmington Fire assisted with a separate call on the Smith Road while New Sharon Fire was occupied.

Separate from the tractor trailer incident, but occurring simultaneously, there was a single vehicle accident traveling downhill northbound. Sheriff Nichols responded to this and reported the driver of a 2012 Dodge Avenger lost control of the vehicle, spun 180 degrees and went off the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

In addition the Maine State Police assisted by covering a third rollover accident in New Sharon which occurred further south on the Rome side of Mile Hill Road. This third crash, which occurred at roughly the same time, involved an SUV which had rolled over just above the Hampshire Hill Road intersection.