New Sharon residents pass $1.78 million budget

NEW SHARON – A referendum-style Town Meeting saw 189 votes on Saturday, passing a $1.78 million budget- .93% lower than the current fiscal year. All but two of the 25 articles were passed.

Selectperson Paula Nason was reelected for a three-year term with 116 votes, beating her contender, Darlene Power, who received 34 votes. Water District Trustee David Dill was also reelected for another five years with 76 votes.

Residents voted down Article 3 which asked for an increase in the property tax levy limit of $636,847. Article 17 was also voted down, denying the Board of Selectmen the power to dispose of town-owned personal property.

Article 26 outlined the proposed usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $149,437. The article was passed by voters, 103 to 84, which grants the town permission to use the federal funds for a new generator for the Town Office, one year of ZOOM fees for remote meetings, water pressure pump for the Town Office/Fire Station, three heat pumps for the Jim Ditzler Memorial Library and “display cases for preservation and protection of town of New Sharon specific historical items.”

Many articles passed narrowly, some by only a handful of votes, due to a protest lead by local residents. A number of people felt a referendum vote was unnecessary due to the recent change in COVID-19 recommendations. This is the second year that the board decided to cancel the in-person meeting. Two residents protested in front of the polls on Saturday urging voters to turn down the entire warrant which would lead to a required special town meeting.