New year begins with structure fire in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, Farmington Fire and mutual aid partners were dispatched for a structure fire on the Livermore Falls Road, according to a social media post from the Farmington Fire Department.

Upon arrival crews found a residence with an attached two car garage. The garage was heavily involved with fire extending into the house. While crews were able to contain the bulk of the fire to the garage, the home did sustain significant smoke and heat damage.

Farmington Fire reported that all occupants were able to get out of the home safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants with immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Farmington Fire was assisted by mutual aid partners from Wilton, Jay, Temple, Chesterville, and New Sharon, along with NorthStar EMS, the Franklin County Regional Communications Center, and the Farmington Police Department.