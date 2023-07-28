New York man arrested in Wilton, charged with drug trafficking

WILTON – Friday morning, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Wilton Police Department announced the arrest of a New York man for Aggravated Trafficking in cocaine and the seizure of a significant amount of cocaine.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26, MDEA agents from the Western District Task Force, along with officers from the Wilton Police Department and a State of Maine Probation and Parole officer, conducted an investigation at a residence on Main Street in Wilton. This investigation was the result of community complaints to MDEA and Wilton Police about suspected drug trafficking occurring at 927 Main Street, reported at all hours of the day and night.

The resident of 927 Main Street was on active probation. During a probation check of the residence, agents encountered George Walker, 32, of Bronx, New York. Walker attempted to conceal his identity from authorities but was subsequently positively identified. Walker had a number of arrest warrants and was arrested without incident.

Agents and officers identified a number of items indicative of drug trafficking in the area where Walker was interacting with agents. The residence was secured, and a search warrant was drafted and authorized for the residence.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 323 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of Base Cocaine (Crack), and 6 grams of Fentanyl. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $35,000.

Walker was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking Schedule W Drug (Cocaine) Class A. He was transported to the Franklin County Jail and is being held without bail pending an initial court appearance.

Additional assistance in this investigation was provided by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition K-9 Team.

All subjects arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs like fentanyl in the State of Maine.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in the community is urged to contact the nearest Maine Drug Enforcement office or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

For information and resources for substance use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211. In the event of an emergency, call 911.