New York men convicted of violent attempted theft of drugs from Rangeley home stemming from 2016 incident

BANGOR – Two New York men were found guilty Monday, November 20, of conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery in connection with a violent home invasion in Rangeley in 2016. The verdict came after a three-day jury trial in the U.S. District Court in Bangor with Judge Nancy Torresen presiding.

According to evidence presented during the trial, in July 2016, Andre Muller (aka “Dre Muller”), 53, and Robert Holland (aka “Kurt Holland”), 43, along with three other men, developed a plan to steal controlled substances from a Rangeley residence. On July 26, 2016, Muller traveled from New York City with two co-conspirators, meeting up with Holland and another co-conspirator at a property just outside of Rangeley. Muller, Holland and the three other co-conspirators discussed how to carry out the robbery. On July 28, 2016, two co-conspirators entered the Rangeley residence armed with knives with the intent to take the controlled substances. During the commission of the robbery, the intended target of the robbery shot and killed one of the co-conspirators.

Muller and Holland had previously been convicted following a five-day jury trial that concluded August 10, 2022. Judge Torresen granted a motion for a new trial, however, based on evidence of juror prejudgment.

Muller and Holland both face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. They will be sentenced after the completion of presentence investigation reports by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A third defendant in this case (Hector Munoz, 56, Florida) pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Maine State Police; the Rangeley Police Department; the U.S. Border Patrol; and the Carrabassett Valley Police Department investigated the case, with assistance provided by the Maine Office of the Attorney General.