No injuries reported after car versus school bus crash in Kingfield

KINGFIELD – No injuries were reported after a car versus school bus crash on Main Street in Kingfield, according to a release from Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Steven Lowell. Monday, September 11, shortly after 7 a.m., a 2011 International school bus driven by Pam Hinkley stopped in the roadway on Route 27/Main Street to pick up children for school. Jacob Doyon of Norridgewock, operating a 2013 Volkswagen Passett, had apparently fallen asleep and drove under the back end of the school bus. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by NorthStar Ambulance and Kingfield Fire Department. No further information was available.