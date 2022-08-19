No injuries reported after two-vehicle collision

KINGFIELD – No injuries were reported after police say a sedan rear-ended a truck on Salem Road this morning.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Stephen Cox, 39, of Strong, was driving a 2015 Ford super-duty truck owned by Pike Industries Inc. and had been placing “road work ahead” signs with his hazard lights activated. As he attempted to reverse direction, his truck was struck in the rear by a 2010 Mazda sedan being operated by Nicholas Britten, 32, of Strong.

Britten “was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed,” Nichols said.

No injuries were reported. Sgt. Richards of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to the accident at 6:34 a.m. on Friday. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.