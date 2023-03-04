Norlands opening 2023 season with Maine Maple Sunday on March 26

LIVERMORE – The Washburn Norlands Living History Center has good news to share. Based on the outpouring of support from Mainers, local businesses, political leaders and the Washburn family, the Norlands will be open with limited events, summer tourism, and school visits in the fall. The first public event will be Maine Maple Sunday on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A breakfast of pancakes, sausage and Norlands made maple syrup will be served in the two kitchens and the barn. This year, a VIP breakfast in the dining room of the main house is also an option. Prepaid tickets with seating reservations for either 9, 10 or 11 am are required for the VIP breakfast. They are available through the website www.norlands.org.

At 9:30 and 10:30, a Norlands interpreter will take visitors on a Walk-About sharing information about the history of maple sugaring in Maine. Other free activities include a self-guided tour of the downstairs of the main house, a sap boiling demonstration, and a visit to the barn where you can cuddle with a baby goat. Maple items will be available for purchase and the Norlands gift shop will be open too.

President of the Washburn Norlands Foundation, Renee Bonin of Turner, explained, “While we are far from the $3 million goal to endow essential operations and properly restore our historic buildings, sources of state, national and private support have emerged as strong possibilities and we have devised a plan that begins with a Maine Maple Sunday.

“THEN was the time to share our financial difficulties and NOW is the time to come back to the Norlands for a visit,” Bonin wrote. “We’d love to see you!”