Notices and cancellations for Thursday, January 26

FRANKLIN COUNTY – A heavy snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. In anticipation of the storm, cancellations have been issued in advance.

School Notices:

RSU 9 (Mt. Blue) will be closed on Thursday, January 26.

Municipal and Community Notices:

The Literacy Volunteers monthly book swap has been cancelled, the next book swaps will be on February 22 and 23.

The Phillips Town Office and the Phillips Transfer Station will be closed Thursday, January 26 due to the forecasted storm.

The warming center at United Methodist Economic Ministry will be closed on Thursday, January 26. The next date will be February 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Governor Janet Mills has directed State Offices in Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, Penobscot, Aroostook, Hancock & Washington counties closed all day tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, 2023.

This list will be updated.