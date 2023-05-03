One killed in crash on Route 2 in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – An 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in a crash in New Sharon Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

On Tuesday, May 2, at approximately 2:19 pm, Maine State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and first responders from New Sharon and Farmington Fire Rescue responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Farmington Falls Road/Route 2 in New Sharon.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV crashed into the rear end of an Archies Recycling Truck while it was pulled over picking up recyclables.

Moss reported that 39-year-old Melanie Greene was operating the Suburban with her three children, Kaylie Ladd, one toddler, and an infant. Due to the impact of the crash, 18-year-old Kaylie Ladd of Chesterville suffered fatal injuries. The other occupants suffered minor injuries but are expected to make a full recovery.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols reported that the road was closed from approximately 2:20 p.m. to 5 p.m., and traffic heading towards Farmington was routed up the Industry Road.

The Maine State Police are the primary investigating agency. The crash is still under investigation.