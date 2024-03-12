Ongoing investigation leads to search warrant in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – Last Friday, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

According to the report from Sheriff Scott Nichols, FCSO Detective Davol followed up on an investigation he had been conducting for at least six months which included information that the target building contained two 200-amp meters for electrical service. With that information, Davol was able to obtain a search warrant for the residence on the Industry Road.

The warrant was executed on Friday, March 8, shortly after 9 a.m. with the assistance of FCSO Lt. St. Laurent, multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, Border Patrol Agents, Homeland Security Agents, and members of the Office of Cannabis Policy.

The house was secured and searched. Items within were associated with a large marijuana grow and were documented. The New Sharon Fire Dept. assisted at the scene as well as the town’s Code Enforcement officer.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.