Orbeton Stream bridge closure beginning Dec. 27 for repairs

MADRID TOWNSHIP – The Franklin County Commissioners Office has announced that the bridge crossing over Orbeton Stream on the Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Township will be closed to traffic beginning on Wednesday, December 27 while the temporary bridge is installed. Please seek alterative routes until the area is reopened. A follow-up announcement will be made when the work is complete. Updates can be found on the County’s Facebook page or on the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

Note: this project was initially scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 20, but the start date was pushed back due to the recent storm.