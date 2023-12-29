Orbeton Stream Bridge in Madrid reopened for traffic

MADRID TOWNSHIP – The bridge over Orbeton Stream on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid has been reopened for travel on Friday, December 29. A temporary bridge has been installed over the existing structure and the weight restriction has been removed. The temporary bridge is only one lane wide with a gravel approach on either end, so use caution. This reopens the roadway for snowplows and emergency vehicles, in addition to regular traffic.
Previous:
Commissioners agree to move forward with temporary bridge over Orbeton Stream on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Township