Plane crash at Rangeley airport with ‘very minor’ injuries

RANGELEY – At approximately 2:47 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Rangeley Fire Department responded to a plane crash at the Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley. The airport was closed to all incoming and outgoing air traffic. The airport was reopened around 4:55 p.m.

Fire Chief Mike Bacon said that the FAA is responsible for the investigation into the crash. Chief Bacon said there were two passengers in the plane; there were very minor injuries and neither passenger were transported to a hospital.

Rangeley Fire was assisted by NorthStar EMS, Rangeley Police, and Rangeley Public Works.

 

An airplane with two passengers crashed at the airport in Rangeley Friday afternoon. Photo from Rangeley Fire Department.
