Plane crash at Rangeley airport with ‘very minor’ injuries

RANGELEY – At approximately 2:47 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Rangeley Fire Department responded to a plane crash at the Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley. The airport was closed to all incoming and outgoing air traffic. The airport was reopened around 4:55 p.m.

Fire Chief Mike Bacon said that the FAA is responsible for the investigation into the crash. Chief Bacon said there were two passengers in the plane; there were very minor injuries and neither passenger were transported to a hospital.

Rangeley Fire was assisted by NorthStar EMS, Rangeley Police, and Rangeley Public Works.