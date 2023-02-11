Plans underway for 100th anniversary of WWI Memorial Arch in 2024

FARMINGTON – On January 26, 2023, Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 hosted the inaugural rededication planning meeting for the 100th Anniversary of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch. The original dedication, on Memorial Day 1924, was a grand affair honoring John M. Teague, a New Sharon native and civil war veteran who bequeathed the entirety of his estate to Franklin County to fund the memorial, as well as unveiling the Arch itself in dedication to those who served in The Great War – the war to end all wars. Post 28 was present at the original dedication, and subsequent Memorial Days thereafter.

Over the past two years, the Mt Blue Area Garden Club (MBAGC), in collaboration with many local stakeholders, led a restoration of the beautiful granite arch located at the intersection of Main Street and Belcher Road in Farmington. MBAGC’s connection to the arch began in 1969 when it started developing and maintaining gardens in the park as part of its Civic Beautification efforts. In 2021, leaders of MBAGC determined that a significant effort was needed to renovate the arch and park grounds. An application requesting funding from the America Rescue Plan Act was completed by MBAGC and presented to the Franklin County Commissioners in February 2022. Once funding was approved in April 2022, restoration was underway including removing invasive Norway Maples, planting Meyer Spruce trees, cleaning the Arch, as well as installing a flagpole, a parking area, and designing an interpretive sign that describes the monument’s significance and history.

With the restorative efforts nearing completion, Post 28 attention turns to the 100th anniversary of the Memorial Arch dedication.

Organizations and government leaders from surrounding Franklin County communities were invited to attend the initial rededication planning meeting. The meeting intent focused on honoring the fallen Franklin County servicemembers of WWI, sharing the history of the Memorial Arch and embracing community spirit in the vein of the original dedication. Initial ideas were presented and discussed to include a time capsule, parade, re-enactment of original dedication, community barbeque among other thoughts. Preliminary committees were outlined to garner resources from historical societies, military and veteran communities, as well as local, county, and state government entities.

Post 28 will host the next rededication planning meeting on February 24, 2023 from 3 – 4:30 pm at the Legion Hall located at 158 High Street in Farmington. The meeting is open to anyone interested in participating in the rededication planning, or learning more about how they or their organization can be involved.

For more information contact Post 28 Adjutant Drew Goodridge via email at post28farmingtonmaine@gmail.com or 207-200-8756. Updates to the meeting schedule and background information can be found on the Teague WWI Memorial Arch 2024 page of the Post 28 website – www.farmingtonpost28.com.