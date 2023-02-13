Police investigating incident at Farmington Park and Ride

FARMINGTON – Police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Farmington Park and Ride, according to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a missing person from the town of Avon. Nearly two hours later, FCSO deputies found the missing person’s vehicle at the Farmington Park and Ride located at the intersection of Lower Main Street and Wilton Road near Walgreens. Farmington Police Officers also responded to the scene.

The missing person was located inside the vehicle and was determined to be deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, Charles said.

Per standard investigation practice, the area was cordoned off to allow officers to conduct a thorough investigation.

Charles reported that there is currently no indication of foul play and no threat to the public. To protect the privacy of the family, the name and age of the deceased are being withheld as the investigation continues.