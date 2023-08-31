Police presence on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Today at approximately 1 p.m., several intersecting investigations lead Farmington Police Department to the residence at 124 Knowlton Corner Road, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles shared in a report. A search warrant for the residence was secured by Farmington Police. Out of an abundance of caution, Charles said, the warrant was executed by the Maine State Police Tactical Team. As a result of this activity, Knowlton Corner Road near the intersection with Wilton Road was shut down to traffic for approximately one hour.

Matthew A. Gordon, age 36, of Bethel was in the residence and arrested on several arrest warrants and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported during the incident, though a 19-year-old female was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar Ambulance for precautionary evaluation, Charles said.

The Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective and Adult Protective Services responded to assist, and Farmington Fire Department provided traffic control in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.